2020 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson arrives with 700-plus supercharged horsepower

MotorAuthority Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
2020 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson arrives with 700-plus supercharged horsepowerFord no longer builds an F-150 Harley-Davidson but there's a company out in Elkhart, Indiana, that still does, and it just unveiled its latest version on Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show. The company is Tuscany Motor (previously Harley Trucks) and its latest F-150 Harley-Davidson has arrived with a 5.0-liter V-8 supercharged to over 700...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Worcester Diner Will Be Able To Keep Harley-Davidson Mural [Video]Worcester Diner Will Be Able To Keep Harley-Davidson Mural

The Miss Worcester Diner will be able to keep its hand-painted mural featuring the Harley-Davidson logo.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published

Harley-Davidson Sends Miss Worcester Diner Cease And Desist Letter [Video]Harley-Davidson Sends Miss Worcester Diner Cease And Desist Letter

Harley-Davidson says a hand painted sign on top of the famous diner has to go. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published

