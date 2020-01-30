2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV shows up on visualizer, debuts at New York auto show
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Cadillac on Tuesday revealed a new generation of its Escalade flagship, but missing was the extra-long ESV version. Cadillac said at the reveal that the ESV will be shown during April's 2020 New York International Auto Show, but the big SUV is already present on an online visualizer. The visualizer's functions are very basic right now, offering...
The Auto Show presents the 'Energy Zone' which promises to be an electrifying highlight of this year's event. Besides lots of information about the future of electric cars there is plenty of opportunity to get up close and personal with a number of electric vehicles. Steve Hotz of LED Energy...