Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > Nissan files $90m lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn

Nissan files $90m lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn

Just-Auto Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Nissan has filed a civil lawsuit against its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan while fighting charges of financial misconduct.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman [Video]Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a civil suit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $91 million in damages over his alleged financial misconduct. Matt Larotonda reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

3 Mass. men wanted in connection to Carlos Ghosn's daring escape [Video]3 Mass. men wanted in connection to Carlos Ghosn's daring escape

Three men from Massachusetts are now wanted by authorities in Japan, accused of helping a CEO-turned-international fugitive commit a daring escape.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nissan files $90 million suit against Ghosn for 'fraudulent activity'

Japanese car giant Nissan on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim some 10 billion yen ($90 million) from former chairman Carlos Ghosn for what it called...
France 24 Also reported by •FT.comWorldNews

Carlos Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal case

Lawyers representing fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a wrongful dismissal case have gone to court in Amsterdam seeking disclosure of evidence...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Whywhywhywhy908

B RT @MikeWayland: Nissan files lawsuit against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $90 million in damages via @ElliotSmithCNBC https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

MikeWayland

Michael Wayland Nissan files lawsuit against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $90 million in damages via @ElliotSmithCNBC https://t.co/oFwxf3s3BD 6 minutes ago

MikeWayland

Michael Wayland Nissan files lawsuit against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $90 million in damages https://t.co/oFwxf3s3BD 6 minutes ago

conniesmiles

FACSA Foundation RT @g_easton819: Japanese car giant Nissan on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim some 10 billion yen ($90 million) from former chai… 8 minutes ago

ExactOptionPick

Exact Option Picks Nissan files lawsuit against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $90 million in damages - https://t.co/R92L3qte4Z 14 minutes ago

g_easton819

G Easton Japanese car giant Nissan on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim some 10 billion yen ($90 million) from form… https://t.co/2PLME9DRPJ 17 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Nissan files $90 million suit against Ghosn for 'fraudulent activity' https://t.co/dnAO8toSwz https://t.co/26k8yZxbHy 24 minutes ago

IBTimesSG

IBTimes SG Nissan files $90 million lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn to cover for regulator fines #Nissan #CarlosGhosn https://t.co/E1cuiOyq77 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.