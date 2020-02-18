Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup

Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineupHyundai will use next month's Geneva International Motor Show to debut the Prophecy concept. The concept is an EV with a curvy, almost retro design that the Korean brand describes as an evolution of its Sensuous Sportiness design language first introduced with 2018's Le Fil Rouge concept. The Le Fil Rouge previewed the design of the latest Sonata...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept for the first time in Europe

Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept for the first time in Europe 01:03

 The Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept vehicle embodies the "Lexus Electrified" vision. For its exterior styling the advanced image expected of a BEV has been channeled into artistic qualities that result in a futuristic form, and an interior that assertively weaves in autonomous driving and other new...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Hyundai i30 N Line Range [Video]The new Hyundai i30 N Line Range

The dynamic, motorsport-inspired Hyundai N Line trim has undergone a comprehensive design update for i30 Hatchback and Fastback. Now, for the first time, it is available with the new i30 Wagon as well...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:07Published

The new Volkswagen Touareg R - Exterior Design in Sweden [Video]The new Volkswagen Touareg R - Exterior Design in Sweden

Volkswagen is set to add a range-topping new premium model to its flagship Touareg line - the VW Touareg R. The versatile model's 340 kW (462 PS) plug-in hybrid drive offers an innovative blend of..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Polestar Precept concept, VW Touareg R, 2020 Chevy Corvette review: Today's Car News

Polestar Precept concept, VW Touareg R, 2020 Chevy Corvette review: Today's Car NewsPolestar has unveiled a concept of a large fastback sedan. The concept hasn't been confirmed for production but we know its design and technology will end up in...
MotorAuthority

DS Aero Sport Lounge concept hints at flagship crossover

DS Aero Sport Lounge concept hints at flagship crossoverFrench luxury brand DS on Wednesday unveiled a striking crossover concept that will be presented next week at the Geneva International Motor Show alongside the...
MotorAuthority


Tweets about this

autonewssiite

James Stamper Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup - Hyundai will use next month's Geneva… https://t.co/Edg6Mxe6qP 1 week ago

MHSConsultancy

Mark Hamilton-Smith Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup https://t.co/NDypqQzduH 1 week ago

SmartCarDesign

SmartCarDesign Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup https://t.co/JafLlWcMjM https://t.co/fpowefMZAb 1 week ago

wheelsMeraki

Car News 🏎️ #Automotive Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand’s future lineup https://t.co/jlt2PcQP07 1 week ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand’s future lineup: Hyundai will… https://t.co/EAXbbTFd34 1 week ago

RealTunerMedia

RealTunerMedia Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand’s future lineup https://t.co/PQ2OGCXdsR https://t.co/STjwrsFa5S 1 week ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup https://t.co/DDuPr8ezel https://t.co/QzDWOe3XLu 1 week ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup https://t.co/krqoklBjoQ https://t.co/JB6zRlBNn6 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.