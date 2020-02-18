Hyundai Prophecy concept hints at sensuous design for brand's future lineup

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hyundai will use next month's Geneva International Motor Show to debut the Prophecy concept. The concept is an EV with a curvy, almost retro design that the Korean brand describes as an evolution of its Sensuous Sportiness design language first introduced with 2018's Le Fil Rouge concept. The Le Fil Rouge previewed the design of the latest Sonata... Hyundai will use next month's Geneva International Motor Show to debut the Prophecy concept. The concept is an EV with a curvy, almost retro design that the Korean brand describes as an evolution of its Sensuous Sportiness design language first introduced with 2018's Le Fil Rouge concept. The Le Fil Rouge previewed the design of the latest Sonata... 👓 View full article

