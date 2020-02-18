Aston Martin Valkyrie: F1 drivers test V12 hypercar prototypes

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Aston's 1160bhp multi-million-pound hypercar is nearing production, with Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon giving the best preview yet of its high-revving V12



The upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie has been shown undergoing high-speed testing by Red Bull F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, giving us our closest look yet at the 1160bhp hypercar.



Verification Prototype 1, the first car to be shown in public, was joined by two further prototypes for the first time. They will be joined by five other development mules ahead of customer deliveries, which are expected to begin later this year.



"To have three cars now running will see the rate of physical development for this exceptional hypercar increase exponentially," Aston Martin test driver Chris Goodwin said. "Both Max and Alex were both really positive of the direction that we’re currently taking and could see that the ingredients for an exceptionally high-performing car are already there ready to be untapped.”



An accompanying video shows previously unseen details of the prototype, including a closer look at the interior. While it has yet to be finalised, the development cars indicate what customers can expect from the multi-million pound machine.



The 1160bhp hypercar was first heard under full throttle in a video posted by boss Andy Palmer.



The hybrid machine is powered by a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated 1000bhp 6.5-litre V12 that can rev to 10,500rpm and produce 546lb ft at 7000rpm, along with an electric motor developed by Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd that produces 160bhp and 207lb ft.



Peak combined outputs of the system are confirmed to be 1160bhp at 10,500rpm and 664lb ft at 6000rpm.



The short clip, below, shows the Valkyrie passing the Silverstone start/finish line under power. It sounds as if it ventures near the car's bike-like redline:









I hope this will make your day. ⁦@astonmartin⁩ #Valkyrie on test and unleashed at our Silverstone Proving Ground. pic.twitter.com/IzuUBkyZKn



— Dr. Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) November 22, 2019









The car previously ran at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix, but it was never heard under full load. It featured a special black and red livery that reflected Aston's tie-up with the Red Bull Racing grand prix team, which helped to develop the car. It was presented alongside a Red Bull F1 car in a similar special livery.



Autocar recently visited Cosworth's base in Northampton during durability testing for the petrol engine, touted as the ultimate 12-cylinder motor. We got a chance to see it perform on a dynometer, which was simulating repeated laps of the Silverstone circuit.



Cosworth has designed the engine and will build the 150 units that will be fitted to road-going Valkyries, plus around 25 track-only AMR Pro versions.



Cosworth managing director Bruce Wood confirmed the 1000hp target was agreed well before the first prototype was built, and that the V12 is set to serve as a structural component. As in a race car, it will be bolted directly to the Valkyrie's tub and have the gearbox and rear suspension hung from it. The drive gears for the camshafts are located at the rear, in an effort to insulate the cabin from some of the noise they make at high revs.







What does the @astonmartin Valkyrie's 1000bhp, 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine sound like?Well, something like this:https://t.co/jr7Cfg6rB7 pic.twitter.com/oQAsEhBwf0



— Autocar (@autocar) 12 December 2018







The engine also uses port fuel injection rather than direct injection, allowing it to meet emissions standards without the need to use heavy gasoline particulate filters. Wood says the fully dressed engine weighs just 204kg, but he is equally proud of the fact that it has been designed for a 100,000km (62,000-mile) lifespan based on no more than routine maintenance.



The electric motor sits between the engine and a single-clutch automated gearbox designed by Ricardo, with a Formula 1-inspired energy recovery system harvesting kinetic energy under braking to recharge the battery pack.



Technical details of the engine were briefly tweeted by Cosworth back in August. Although that post was removed shortly afterwards, it was spotted by Road and Track. The Valkyrie's combined power figure of 1160bhp puts it well in excess of the 992bhp minimum that Mercedes-AMG claims for the Project One hypercar, as well as the less hardcore McLaren Senna. McLaren's upcoming Speedtail three-seater is likely to be a near match for the Valkyrie's power output, although that car won't chase track performance, but is pitched instead as an 'all-rounder' hypercar.



*Aston Martin Valkyrie interior leaks online*



Aston Martin has also now released pictures of the final production version of the Valkyrie ahead of a likely appearance at the Geneva motor show, where it is also expected to be joined by another new Aston hypercar known as 'son of Valkyrie'.



Up to 1816kg (4000lb) of downforce is mooted by Aston sources to be generated at top speed, helping it to "lap Silverstone as fast as an F1 car", according to Aston boss Andy Palmer.



*Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro 1100bhp track car lands*



The road-going Valkyrie, which has been co-developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies, will cost between £2 million and £3 million, with first deliveries due by the end of 2019. The more hardcore Valkyrie AMR Pro arrives in 2020.



*Click here for more technical information of the AM-RB 001*



Previously referred to by its internal codename AM-RB 001, the V12 model will be built on a carbonfibre chassis provided by long-standing Aston partner Multimatic. The car's kerb weight is expected to be around one tonne, which Aston backs up with claims for a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.



Braking will be handled by Alcon and Surface Transforms calipers and carbon-ceramic discs, while Bosch will supply the engine control unit, traction control unit and electronic stability control systems. The tyres are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s wrapped around 20in and 21in wheels. Wipac, a British LED lighting manufacturer, has developed the car’s headlights and tail-lights.



Red Bull Racing chief technical officer Adrian Newey said of the partners: “Much like in Formula 1, designing, engineering and building a car like the Valkyrie is a massive team effort. To achieve great things, you need to surround yourself with the best people.



“Experience, creativity, energy, diligence and perfectionism are absolute must-have qualities in every area of the project. Having great technical partners such as those working with us is both reassuring and motivating. Together, we aim to produce an innovative piece of engineering art.”



Aston vice-president David King said: “Making the Valkyrie presents huge challenges. It’s a real test of everyone involved, but that’s as it should be, because we’re genuinely raising the bar with this car. That’s what makes the project so special and why having the right technical partners is so critical.



“Some of those names we’re working with are long-standing suppliers of Aston Martin, but there are some new names in there, too. Whether forging fresh partnerships or building on existing relationships, this project is a shared engineering adventure that we’re all relishing.”



The Valkyrie name stems from Norse mythology and translates to ‘chooser of the slain’. Aston chose the name to signify the car’s role as its most potent product yet.



Chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “The Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name – an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honour, of being chosen by the Gods, are so evocative and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience.”



*Q&A with Bruce Wood, managing director, Cosworth:** *



*Why natural aspiration? Wouldn't a turbo engine be lighter?*



"We had that debate, but our view - and Adrian Newey's view - was that if your sole objective is the driving experience, you can't beat a naturally aspirated V12. There are some great turbo applications these days, but there is inevitably a fraction of lag, a diminution of the noise. Cooling is another challenge; look at the frontal area of the Valkyrie and tell me where we would put all the intercoolers!"



*Did it have to be 1000hp?*



"That's what we promised we'd deliver. The original plan was for a 6.0-litre engine, but that only took us to 950hp. An increase to 6.5 litres meant we could hit the target."



*The Mercedes Project One is being developed just down the road; do you feel a rivalry?*



"The market for extraordinary vehicles is expanding and being in "motorsport valley" means many of us were poised to do it. I think that the Valkyrie is a very personal expression of Adrian Newey's vision of a car, whereas I'd say the Project One - which I'm sure will be a magnificent vehicle - is less an individual's view and more corporate."



*Read more:*



*Why the AM-RB 001 is practically a racing car*



*Cosworth to build V8s in new £20.5 million Detroit plant*



*Ricardo 48V hybrid engine architecture can cut CO2 by 15%* 👓 View full article

