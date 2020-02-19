Autocar magazine 19 February - on sale now

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This week: Three new BMW M cars, Rolls Royce Cullinan road tested, AMG A45S vs Nissan GT-R and more



BMW is planning an all-out assault on the lower end of the performance car spectrum, with the next M2 set to be joined by an M2 Gran Coupe and M1 Series hyper hatch.



Autocar’s exclusive report examines what kind of power outputs we can expect from these junior M cars, when they are set to go on sale, and how mild hybrid technology could help performance as well as emissions.



*ALSO IN THIS ISSUE*



The all-new Hyundai i20 gets revealed this week, as a thoroughly modern supermini with new technology, updated styling and mild-hybrid powertrains to help it better compete with rivals. We see one up close in the studio and look at which versions will head to the UK.



Our spy photographers spot the all-new Volkswagen Golf R undergoing winter testing without camouflage, new hypercar maker Czinger confirms the power output of its 21C hybrid, which is set to use 3D printed components and target a 0-62mph time of 1.9 seconds, and Mercedes reveals the new GLE 63 S Coupé, a super SUV to compete with the BMW X6 M and Audi RS Q8.



We also sample the Nissan leaf that recently broke an autonomous vehicle record by driving 230 miles from the Japanese car maker’s technical centre in Cranfield to its factory in Sunderland, then look at why car manufacturers are so desperate to get their hands on your personal data - and ask whether helpful in-car features are worth waiving your right to privacy for.



*Reviews*



With a front-wheel drive platform and four-cylinder propulsion, the new four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe represents a major departure from the usual BMW saloon formula. We get behind the wheel of the M Performance-tuned M235i to find out if it’s worthy of its M badges.



We also experience the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS with its new 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine, to see how much things are improved over the outgoing four-pot model. Spoilers: a flat six could be enough to make it the sports car bargain of the decade.



The Peugeot 2008 compact crossover gets driven for the first time on UK roads, as does the monstrous Audi RS6 Avant super-estate. Those looking for wagon-based thrills shouldn’t write off the BMW M340i Touring, either.



Finally, it’s the turn of the Rolls Royce Cullinan to go through the famed Autocar road test. Goodwood’s super-luxury SUV casts a divisive figure, but once you look past appearances, is it every bit the Rolls Royce experience we’ve come to expect - only a few feet higher off the ground?



*Features*



The Mercedes-AMG A45 S arrives with a price north of £50,000. For that kind of money, would you rather have a hot hatchback, or a bona fide supercar? We headed to the Welsh hills with a lightly-used Nissan GT-R capable of a 196mph top speed to find out whether the giant-slayer or the giant would be our pick.



What defines bad, good or even truly great handling? Veteran road tester Andrew Frankel gets to the bottom of what makes the perfect driver’s car, listing the models that have the best (and worst) handling as well as five models you can own yourself for less than £10k.



After a limited-run, luxury hybrid grand tourer, Polestar is ready to make its mass-market debut with the 2, a make-or-break EV. We head to Sweden to drive a pre-production prototype and find out what the brand has planned for the future.



Bentley is in the process of recreating twelve of its legendary 4.5-litre Blower. We went to meet the man in charge of bringing the most famous of Crewe’s creations back to life. Then we head to the Alpine version of Goodwood to see all manner of cars, both historic and modern, take to a frozen airfield for the bonkers GP Ice Race.



Finally, we dig into the numbers and look at last year’s trends for global car sales, seeing which manufacturers and countries came out on top after twelve tough months in the industry.



*Opinions*



A cross-country jaunt in a Ford Ranger Raptor might have convinced Steve Cropley an off-road pick-up isn’t going to be his next new car, but the government’s zero emissions targets have him considering what will be. The Ford Puma, on the other hand, highlights just how good the Blue Oval has gotten at great value small cars. Elsewhere, Matt Prior argues more should be done on both sides of the Atlantic to bring the Harry Dunn tragedy to a conclusion.



If you’re hunting for a modern classic, have a fairly tight budget, and only something German will do, James Ruppert isn’t afraid to scour the classified ads to find you a set of suitable wheels. This week it’s a toss-up between BMW and Porsche for rear-driven, manual drivers’ cars. The Fiat 124 Spider is the subject of our nearly-new buying guide, with Mazda MX-5 underpinnings meeting Italian charm, while the E70-generation BMW X5 is the focus of our used guide. The SUV might look like a seteal, but the list of potential pitfalls could turn a bargain into a money pit.





