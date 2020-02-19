2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Volkswagen R performance division looks to be readying a new addition to its lineup based on the Tiguan small SUV. A prototype for what's likely to be a Tiguan R has been spotted and is wearing barely any camouflage gear, suggesting that VW's go-fast division will soon launch another SUV. The division only last year launched the T-Roc R in the... The Volkswagen R performance division looks to be readying a new addition to its lineup based on the Tiguan small SUV. A prototype for what's likely to be a Tiguan R has been spotted and is wearing barely any camouflage gear, suggesting that VW's go-fast division will soon launch another SUV. The division only last year launched the T-Roc R in the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Automobile Brand 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video https://t.co/eCeL75vWyI https://t.co/fycc0UhoWH 4 days ago Mark Hamilton-Smith 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video https://t.co/723K65YG61 5 days ago Car News 🏎️ #Cars 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video https://t.co/eGHAsMiElm 5 days ago AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video https://t.co/ZTU5tiAl2J https://t.co/zfs8P3l6TF 5 days ago CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video https://t.co/bTMp9skvHW https://t.co/58srCq9gOK 5 days ago RealTunerMedia 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video https://t.co/yxUDFomxDg https://t.co/CVswTmb6Xu 5 days ago Car Guy 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video: The Volkswagen R performance division looks… https://t.co/7WIPHOKIeK 5 days ago Car Guy 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots and video https://t.co/etvXxAt37s 5 days ago