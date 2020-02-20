2020 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to bring hot R version

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Long-anticipated Cupra Ateca rival resurfaces, showing off a new front end design and quad exhausts



New spy images show what appears to be an R performance variant of the Volkswagen Tiguan, nearly a year since prototypes were last spotted.



While initially appearing to be an example of the high-end Tiguan R-Line, tell-tale signs that this is something more special include a visible intercooler behind the lower air intake, larger brakes and, most notably, the same quad tailpipes as the Golf R hatchback.



A subtly reworked front end and other styling tweaks compared to previous Tiguan R prototypes indicate that it will likely make its official debut when the standard Tiguan is facelifted later this year. The Tiguan will be the third model in VW's range to receive the R treatment, sitting above the newly launched T-Roc R and below the plug-in hybrid Touareg R, likely to be revealed later.



Speaking to Autocar recently, R division boss Jost Capito spoke candidly about the idea of a Tiguan R. “I can see a place for a Tiguan R,” he said. “We’ve seen the good things that can be achieved with the T-Roc, but the Tiguan would be a different kind of car. It would have to be more of an everyday model, like the Touareg.”



The first time a performance-enhanced Tiguan mule was seen testing was in 2017, when snappers caught a prototype featuring a five-cylinder turbo motor likely sourced from the Audi RS Q3.



It is thought that a hot Tiguan was delayed for two significant reasons. First, the model was shuffled down the priority order while the group rushed to homologate its cars under the new WLTP testing regime. Second, the relaunch of Cupra as a separate brand in its own right meant a hot Ateca was pushed to the front of the development queue.



The Tiguan R is expected to now feature the same 296bhp EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit as found in a number of VW Group performance models, including the Cupra Ateca and Golf R. Mated to four-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it should mean a 0-62mph time of around five seconds. Chassis upgrades will feature, too.



No confirmation of a launch date has been communicated yet. However, the sighting of these prototypes adds weight to earlier rumours that a Tiguan R would launch before the year is out.



At the reveal of the smaller T-Roc R SUV, R division boss Jost Capito said that his task is to make the sub-brand “to Volkswagen what M is for BMW”. He went on to say: “For the future, the Golf and T-Roc will not be the only ones, that’s for sure.”



