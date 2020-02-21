2021 Ford F-150 spy shots Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Behold the latest spy shots of a prototype for the next-generation Ford F-150 pickup truck. The redesign will be the first for Ford's full-sizer since the current F-150's redesign for 2015, with the new light-duty truck expected on sale in late 2020 as a 2021 model. The bigger F-250 and F-350 Super Duty models should trail this F-150 by about a... Behold the latest spy shots of a prototype for the next-generation Ford F-150 pickup truck. The redesign will be the first for Ford's full-sizer since the current F-150's redesign for 2015, with the new light-duty truck expected on sale in late 2020 as a 2021 model. The bigger F-250 and F-350 Super Duty models should trail this F-150 by about a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 2021 Ford F-150: Spy photos reveal first look at Ford's redesigned F-150 pickup Ford's 2021 F-150 is slated to release this year and marks the next generation of the popular pick-up truck. Spy photographers spotted the first look.

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this