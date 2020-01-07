BMW Concept i4 to preview 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BMW has teased the Concept i4 with a short video



Munich firm will showcase its forthcoming electric four-door Gran Coupe with a new concept at Geneva



BMW will unveil the Concept i4 electric saloon at the Geneva motor show, previewing its forthcoming 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival.



The showroom version of the i4 is due to enter production in 2021 and BMW has already shown images of a camouflaged version testing alongside the upcoming iX3 electric SUV. BMW has teased the concept with a single image and a short video.



The Concept i4 will take the form of a four-door Gran Coupé, according to BMW, and design chief Adrian van Hooydonk said it will feature a design that is “dynamic, clean and elegant. In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”



*Geneva motor show 2020: what you can expect to see*



The styling of this latest concept is expected to closely follow the Concept 4 Series shown at last year’s Frankfurt motor show – including the controversial bold kidney grille. The Concept 4 Series was described as 85% production ready and it effectively gave an early design preview of both the i4 and the closely related second-generation 4 Series, due to be launched later this year.



BMW has already confirmed that the production version of the i4 will feature the fifth generation of its e-Drive system, producing 523bhp from two motors and resulting in a 0-62mph time of around four seconds. That output has been chosen to mirror the power of a current BMW V8 engine.



BMW has also said the i4 will feature an 80kWh high-voltage battery pack weighing around 550kg and giving a claimed range of around 373 miles. The battery can be charged at rates of up to 150kW.



*READ MORE*



*BMW i4: 2021 Tesla Model 3 rival to produce 523bhp*



*BMW previews future 4 Series and i4 with bold concept car*



*BMW iX3 spotted in near-production guise* 👓 View full article

