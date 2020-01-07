Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > BMW Concept i4 to preview 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival

BMW Concept i4 to preview 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival

Autocar Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
BMW has teased the Concept i4 with a short video

Munich firm will showcase its forthcoming electric four-door Gran Coupe with a new concept at Geneva

BMW will unveil the Concept i4 electric saloon at the Geneva motor show, previewing its forthcoming 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival.

The showroom version of the i4 is due to enter production in 2021 and BMW has already shown images of a camouflaged version testing alongside the upcoming iX3 electric SUV. BMW has teased the concept with a single image and a short video.

The Concept i4 will take the form of a four-door Gran Coupé, according to BMW, and design chief Adrian van Hooydonk said it will feature a design that is “dynamic, clean and elegant. In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”

*Geneva motor show 2020: what you can expect to see*

The styling of this latest concept is expected to closely follow the Concept 4 Series shown at last year’s Frankfurt motor show – including the controversial bold kidney grille. The Concept 4 Series was described as 85% production ready and it effectively gave an early design preview of both the i4 and the closely related second-generation 4 Series, due to be launched later this year.

BMW has already confirmed that the production version of the i4 will feature the fifth generation of its e-Drive system, producing 523bhp from two motors and resulting in a 0-62mph time of around four seconds. That output has been chosen to mirror the power of a current BMW V8 engine. 

BMW has also said the i4 will feature an 80kWh high-voltage battery pack weighing around 550kg and giving a claimed range of around 373 miles. The battery can be charged at rates of up to 150kW.

*READ MORE*

*BMW i4: 2021 Tesla Model 3 rival to produce 523bhp*

*BMW previews future 4 Series and i4 with bold concept car*

*BMW iX3 spotted in near-production guise*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise [Video]EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Tesla is set to start building its Model Y SUV in China, but it might have a surprise new rival after Sony unveiled an electric concept car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Julian..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise [Video]EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Tesla is set to start building its Model Y SUV in China, but it might have a surprise new rival after Sony unveiled an electric concept car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Julian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BMW i4 concept previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival

BMW i4 concept previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rivalBMW is working on a new generation of its 4-Series and this time around a battery-electric car called the i4 will fill in for the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The i4 is...
MotorAuthority

BMW Concept i4 previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival

BMW Concept i4 previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rivalBMW is working on a new generation of its 4-Series and this time around a battery-electric car called the i4 will fill in for the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The i4 is...
MotorAuthority

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.