Season 2 of Netflix's excellent "Formula One: Drive to Survive" series starts Feb. 28

MotorAuthority Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Season 2 of Netflix's excellent Formula One: Drive to Survive series starts Feb. 28Formula One fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. In addition to the 2020 season debut on March 15 at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, F1 and Netflix announced Wednesday that its behind-the-scenes series, "Formula One: Drive to Survive" will kick off its second season on Feb. 28. Last year, the debut season of "Drive to...
