Volkswagen ID 4 electric SUV to launch with RWD

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Volkswagen ID 4



The second model in VW's ID line shown in new pre-launch wrap as firm confirms first tech details



Volkswagen has previewed the production version of its forthcoming ID 4 by showing the electric crossover in a new pre-launch livery – and has confirmed it will initially be offered with rear-wheel-drive and a range of up to 311 miles.



The electric powered crossover will be a key part of the firm’s electric line-up, joining the ID 3 hatch, when it does on sale in Europe, China and the US in 2021.



VW showed the revised camouflage livery for the machine during a webcast in place of a planned press event at the cancelled Geneva motor show. The new scheme is a two-tone blue version of the lurid pre-launch wrap used for the ID 3, and clearly shows many of the styling details of the production model. The webcast was also the first time VW had officially confirmed the model would carry the ID 4 nameplate.



The ID 4 was due to be launched at this year's New York motor show, but that has been delayed. Autocar understands the undisguised version is likely to be shown at the revamped Detroit motor show in June.



*Geneva motor show 2020: all the reveals still happening*



The ID 4 will initially be sold with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive, with a more powerful twin-motor four-wheel drive layout set to be offered within the first 12 months of sales, according to Volkswagen chief operating officer Ralf Brandstätter.



As suggested by the ID Crozz concept that the ID 4 is based on, the rear-wheel-drive model is expected to offer up to 201bhp and 229lb ft of torque from its rear-mounted electric motor. The four-wheel-drive model will add a front-mounted motor with an additional 101bhp and 103lb ft, taking its overall output to 302bhp and 332lb ft.



The ID 4 will offered with a range of different battery options, the largest of which, a rumoured 83kWh unit, will offer a range of up to 311 miles on the WLTP test cycle.



Similar in size to the Volkswagen Tiguan, the ID 4 will also offer fast-charging that will allow its battery to be charged to an 80% state of charge within 30mins on a 125-150kW system.



Production of the ID. 4 is planned to take place in factories in Germany, China and USA, cementing its status as a global model, unlike the ID. 3 which is not planned to be sold in the USA.



There will be two versions of the ID SUV: a standard model and a coupe-SUV in the vein of the original concept, expected to be named the ID 4 and ID 5 respectively. The ID 5 will be revealed at a later date.



The ID 4 SUV will have a more conventional roofline and tailgate design, and is also expected to have conventional rear doors, ditching the sliding ones on the 2017 Crozz concept.



We’ve previously seen prototypes of the model testing, which confirm that it shares a similar profile as the Crozz concept, including the rising and falling shoulderline, imposing front-end and high haunches. An ID 4 prototype in a different camouflage livery was also shown at last September’s Frankfurt motor show during the launch of the ID 3, with which it will share many design cues.



The ID 4 and ID 5 will be built in Europe, the US and China, cementing its status as a truly global model and a crucial kingpin of the brand's rapid EV rollout.



"As early as 2020, we aim to sell 100,000 all-electric Volkswagens [per year]," said VW Group chairman Herbert Diess at the Crozz concept's 2017 unveiling. "But this is just the beginning. By 2025, annual sales could increase tenfold to one million vehicles."



The ID 4 and ID 5 aims to combine the dynamic lines of a modern-day sports car with the all-terrain capability of a dedicated off-roader. It's said to offer interior space on a par with the Tiguan Allspace, a long-wheelbase version of VW’s best-selling SUV model.



The ID Crozz concept is 4625mm long, 1891mm wide and 1609mm tall, putting it in between the five-seat Tiguan and seven-seat Tiguan Allspace in terms of dimensions. The wheelbase is 2773mm.



The MEB-based ID Crozz features two electric motors – one mounted within the front axle, and one at the rear - powered by an 83kWh lithium ion battery housed within the floor structure. The front electric motor sends its 101bhp and 103lb ft to the front wheels. The rear unit delivers 201bhp and 228lb ft to the rear wheels, giving the car a combined output of 302bhp and 332lb ft of torque.



This is just under 100bhp more than the powertrain used by the rear-wheel-drive ID hatchback, intended to offset a likely weight increase. The ID 4 is set to have a range of more than 311 miles, with no specific figure yet quoted. No performance figures have been revealed, though VW says it intends limiting the top speed to 112mph.



With the car's large battery mounted low down within the floor structure and the electric motors also housed within the axle assemblies front and rear, VW also claims it possesses a front-to-rear weight distribution of 48:52. VW officials have talked up the dynamic qualities, suggesting the new platform and chassis provide a “large spread between handling and comfort”.



*READ MORE*



*Volkswagen ID 3: vital EV launched with up to 341-mile range*



*Volkswagen to launch high-performance ID 3 R in future*



*All-electric VW ID estate on the cars for future launch*



*The Wolf of Wolfsburg: Autocar meets VW boss Herbert Diess* 👓 View full article

