BMW Concept i4 previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () BMW is working on a new generation of its 4-Series and this time around a battery-electric car called the i4 will fill in for the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The i4 is still a year away from launch but BMW on Tuesday previewed the design of the fastback sedan with the Concept i4. The Concept i4 is actually the second concept to preview the i4 as the i...
The new Peugeot 208 was proclaimed in Geneva the winner of the Car of the Year 2020 contest.
The small Peugeot, which offers a full-electric version, collected 281 points and 17 individual top votes. With 242 points and the same number of best votes, the electric car Tesla Model 3 was second,...
Volkswagen of America, Inc. unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN. The five-seater midsize SUV features a dramatic, coupe-like design..