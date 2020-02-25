Global  

BMW Concept i4 previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
BMW Concept i4 previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rivalBMW is working on a new generation of its 4-Series and this time around a battery-electric car called the i4 will fill in for the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The i4 is still a year away from launch but BMW on Tuesday previewed the design of the fastback sedan with the Concept i4. The Concept i4 is actually the second concept to preview the i4 as the i...
News video: Highlights from the 2020 Car of the Year Ceremony in Geneva

Highlights from the 2020 Car of the Year Ceremony in Geneva 08:27

 The new Peugeot 208 was proclaimed in Geneva the winner of the Car of the Year 2020 contest. The small Peugeot, which offers a full-electric version, collected 281 points and 17 individual top votes. With 242 points and the same number of best votes, the electric car Tesla Model 3 was second,...

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE with Technology Interior Design [Video]2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE with Technology Interior Design

Volkswagen of America, Inc. unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN. The five-seater midsize SUV features a dramatic, coupe-like design..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:13Published

The BMW Concept i4 - A first look [Video]The BMW Concept i4 - A first look

The BMW Group will unveil its first pure-electric Gran Coupe on 3 March 2020 at the Geneva Motor Show. The BMW Concept i4 heralds a new era in Sheer Driving Pleasure; it provides a whole new take on..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:15Published


BMW Concept i4 to preview 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival

BMW has teased the Concept i4 with a short video Munich firm will showcase its forthcoming electric four-door Gran Coupe with a new concept at Geneva BMW...
Autocar

BMW teases upcoming i4 EV with a futuristic concept car

Ahead of the i4's official debut sometime in 2021, BMW has unveiled a concept version of the upcoming all-electric sedan. Dubbed the Concept i4, the vehicle...
engadget Also reported by •The Verge

