Video: 2020 'Geneva' Motor Show | The 18 cars you must see
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Geneva may have been cancelled, but we're still bringing you a round-up video from the show floor
OK, so the 2020 Geneva Motor Show didn't exactly take place as planned, having been cancelled over fears the coronavirus would spread.
But you know how it is: the show must go on. There are cars to announce and news to bring you, so the Swiss show happened largely virtually, rather than at Geneva's Palexpo exhibition centre. And, as you'd expect, Autocar is here to catch every moment.
*2020 Geneva motor show: all the unveilings*
So here are the show highlights: the 18 new cars from the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, that you really must see.
Our show stars are the:
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA/GTAm
Aston Martin V12 Speedster
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
Audi A3
BAC Mono S
Bentley Mullinar Bacalar
BMW Concept i4
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport
Czinger 21C
Dacia Spring Electric Concept
DS9
Hyundai Prophecy
Koenigsegg Gemera
McLaren 765LT
Morgan Plus Four
Polestar Precept
Porsche 911 Turbo S
Renault Morphoz
And the Car of the Year 2020: the Peugeot 208
Thanks for joining us in virtual Geneva, we'll see you at a real road, test track or motor show very soon.
