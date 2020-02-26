Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > Video: 2020 'Geneva' Motor Show | The 18 cars you must see

Video: 2020 'Geneva' Motor Show | The 18 cars you must see

Autocar Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Geneva may have been cancelled, but we're still bringing you a round-up video from the show floor

OK, so the 2020 Geneva Motor Show didn't exactly take place as planned, having been cancelled over fears the coronavirus would spread. 

But you know how it is: the show must go on. There are cars to announce and news to bring you, so the Swiss show happened largely virtually, rather than at Geneva's Palexpo exhibition centre. And, as you'd expect, Autocar is here to catch every moment.

*2020 Geneva motor show: all the unveilings*

So here are the show highlights: the 18 new cars from the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, that you really must see. 

Our show stars are the:

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA/GTAm

Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Audi A3

BAC Mono S

Bentley Mullinar Bacalar

BMW Concept i4

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Czinger 21C

Dacia Spring Electric Concept

DS9

Hyundai Prophecy

Koenigsegg Gemera

McLaren 765LT

Morgan Plus Four

Polestar Precept

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Renault Morphoz

And the Car of the Year 2020: the Peugeot 208

Thanks for joining us in virtual Geneva, we'll see you at a real road, test track or motor show very soon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: What would've been revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

What would've been revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show 03:51

 Due to fears over the coronavirus, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled. However, that didn't stop plenty of news from being released. Here's all you need to know...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

THE VIRUTAL GENEVA AUTO SHOW [Video]THE VIRUTAL GENEVA AUTO SHOW

While the Coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of the Geneva International Auto Show. It did not stop automakers from debuting their newest vehicles or concept cars. Bumpe2Bumpertv has a round..

Credit: Bumper2Bumper     Duration: 03:25Published

World Premiere New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Geneva Motor Show 2020 [Video]World Premiere New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Geneva Motor Show 2020

A swift alternative programme for the Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG presented the highlights of their product premieres live on the media portal Mercedes me media. The digital press..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Geneva motor show preview: show will go on despite coronavirus spread

Organisers confirm to exhibitors in email seen by Autocar that the biggest motor show of the year will go ahead; several key cars set for launch The...
Autocar Also reported by •MashableThe VergeUSATODAY.comengadgetJust-AutoMotorAuthority

Coronavirus forces cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show

Coronavirus forces cancellation of the Geneva Motor ShowOrganisers of the massively popular Geneva Motor Show have been forced to axe it just days before its opening because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

santis5800

Santiago Ortega RT @carwowuk: The Geneva Motor Show may have been cancelled, but that hasn't stopped all the top car brands from unveiling their newest mod… 56 minutes ago

carwowuk

carwow The Geneva Motor Show may have been cancelled, but that hasn't stopped all the top car brands from unveiling their… https://t.co/y6MuEjvlu8 4 hours ago

ClaireHawthorn

Claire Hawthorn RT @mranthonyday: A look around the £1 million Aston Martin featured in the new #JamesBond film. It was meant to be unveiled at the Geneva… 4 hours ago

sumanebot

Sumanapala BOT RT @gihangamos: Proud moment for #SriLanka! Vega is unveiled at Geneva International Motor Show 2020. Terrible luck with it being cancelle… 4 hours ago

mranthonyday

Anth Day A look around the £1 million Aston Martin featured in the new #JamesBond film. It was meant to be unveiled at the G… https://t.co/3ZndwUYIhz 5 hours ago

PRINTSVONJANE

JANE VON RATHSACH RT @Reuters: With the Geneva International Motor Show canceled due to the #coronavirus outbreak, automakers are live streaming new car laun… 21 hours ago

Shahzad_Sheikh

Brown Car Guy Geneva Motor Show 2020 was the best motor show that never was | Brown Car Guy 05032020 - watch my video now at… https://t.co/B88SOAraYQ 23 hours ago

karunaratneadk

Kingsley Karunaratne RT @FriendsSriLanka: VIDEO: South Asia's first fully-electric supercar Vega EVX,designed & manufactured in #SriLanka, was officially unveil… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.