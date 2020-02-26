Video: 2020 'Geneva' Motor Show | The 18 cars you must see

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Geneva may have been cancelled, but we're still bringing you a round-up video from the show floor



OK, so the 2020 Geneva Motor Show didn't exactly take place as planned, having been cancelled over fears the coronavirus would spread.



But you know how it is: the show must go on. There are cars to announce and news to bring you, so the Swiss show happened largely virtually, rather than at Geneva's Palexpo exhibition centre. And, as you'd expect, Autocar is here to catch every moment.



*2020 Geneva motor show: all the unveilings*



So here are the show highlights: the 18 new cars from the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, that you really must see.



Our show stars are the:



Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA/GTAm



Aston Martin V12 Speedster



Aston Martin Vantage Roadster



Audi A3



BAC Mono S



Bentley Mullinar Bacalar



BMW Concept i4



Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport



Czinger 21C



Dacia Spring Electric Concept



DS9



Hyundai Prophecy



Koenigsegg Gemera



McLaren 765LT



Morgan Plus Four



Polestar Precept



Porsche 911 Turbo S



Renault Morphoz



And the Car of the Year 2020: the Peugeot 208



Thanks for joining us in virtual Geneva, we'll see you at a real road, test track or motor show very soon.


