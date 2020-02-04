Global  

Government plans E10 petrol switch in 2021

Autocar Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Petrol pump

Department for Transport wants to make lower-carbon E10 fuel standard - but promises continued E5 supply for older cars

Lower-carbon E10 petrol, which is made with 10% ethanol, is set to be introduced as standard at UK filling stations in 2021 under new plans by the government.

The Department for Transport has launched a consultation on switching petrol grades from E5 (with 5% bioethanol) to E10. It claims the move would reduce the average CO2 emissions of a petrol vehicle by 2% compared with E5 fuel. In total, it could reduce CO2 transport emotions by 750,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of 350,000 cars. 

The government has set a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as part of which it is planning to ban the sale of all non-zero- emission cars by 2032 or earlier. 

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “The next 15 years will be absolutely crucial for slashing emissions from our roads, as we all start to feel the benefits of the transition to a zero-emission future. But before electric cars become the norm, we want to take advantage of reduced CO2 emissions today. This small switch to petrol containing bioethanol at 10% will help drivers across country reduce the environmental impact of every journey.”

E10 petrol is currently legal to sell in the UK, but not widely available. The government has already introduced new labelling for petrol pumps, highlighting the biofuel content of every fuel. E10 petrol is currently standard in a number of countries, including France and Germany.

The government says that around 700,000 older cars still used on UK roads would be unable to run E10 fuel, due to the differing mix. Although it estimates a significant number of those will be scrapped by the time the switch is introduced in 2021, it notes that some “classic and cherished” older vehicles will remain. To ensure they can continue to run, the government plans to require that higher-octane ‘Super’ fuel will continue to be made to E5 standards while E10 becomes the default for ‘Premium’ grade 95 octane fuel. 

The Department for Transport plans are subject to consultation, with members of the public given until 19 April to submit their views. The consultation can be read on the DfT website.

The government previously consulted on making a similar switch in 2018.

*READ MORE*

*Petrol and diesel sales ban could come in 2032*

*Transport Minister for a day? Here's what the Autocar team would do*

*More than 600,000 cars incompatible with proposed E10 petrol (from 2018)*

*E10 fuel 'could reduce fuel economy by 10 per cent' (from 2014)*
