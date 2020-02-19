Bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography created for Anthony Joshua

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Land Rover reveals one-off SUV with details chosen by boxing champ Joshua



Land Rover has revealed a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography, specified by British boxer Anthony Joshua and created by Land Rover’s personalisation arm.



Unique details include a special badge on the SUV’s B-pillar, engraved with IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO initials, alluding to Joshua’s titles from the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Organisation respectively. It also features his family crest.



The seats are embroidered with his signature, while a central console plaque, illuminated tread plates and an aluminium dashboard all carry further personal details. The interior door handles are engraved with small boxing gloves.



On the outside, Joshua’s bespoke 4x4 has a black exterior finish, including the bodywork, roof and door mirrors and the front grille which is made from graphite.



The long-wheelbase Range Rover rides on 22in split-spoke alloy wheels fitted with red brake calipers. At the front, the fender vents are stamped ‘258’ in reference to the boxer’s management company.



Joshua said: “The SVAutobiography will take the stress out of long trips, allowing me to relax in complete comfort, and its unique design features both my family crest and references to my boxing success and I have to thank the team at Land Rover Vehicle Personalisation for taking my ideas and making them real.”



The Range Rover special edition retains the regular SVAutobiography’s 557bhp V8 supercharged engine, achieving 0-62mph in 5.4sec and a top speed of 155mph. No price has been disclosed but the standard Range Rover SVAutobiography is the most expensive model in the line-up, costing £170,525.



The personalised model will be used to transport the reigning champion to his next title defence this summer.



