Government to ask UK manufacturers to build ventilators

UK automotive manufacturing firms could be asked to produce ventilators for the NHS, as the health service’s resources are put under heavy strain due to the



Reports suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak today (16 March) to engineering firms and vehicle manufacturers, including Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce and JCB, to discuss whether their production lines could be used to build medical equipment. At present, the NHS is said to have only around 5000 ventilators at its disposal.



A Ford spokesperson confirmed that the firm had been approached by the



Meanwhile, Honda said: “We have been contacted by government about the feasibility of Honda supporting the manufacture of additional ventilators.” The firm’s Swindon plant currently produces the Civic hatchback, but according to the Financial Times, discussions with the NHS regarded whether there is room for new, bespoke medical equipment lines, rather than existing tooling being repurposed.



Toyota said it has not been contacted directly, but a company representative said the firm would be "more than willing" to investigate how it could be of assistance.



Although Rolls-Royce could be contacted, it is not clear whether the government is targeting the firm's Derbyshire aerospace facility, or the Goodwood factory that produces Rolls-Royce-badged cars including the Phantom Phantom, Dawn, Wraith, Cullinan and Ghost luxury cars. A company spokesperson told Autocar that the firm has not yet been approached by the government.



Downing Street said: “Preparing for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is a national priority and we're calling on the manufacturing industry and all those with relevant expertise who might be able to help to come together to help the country tackle this national crisis.



"We need to step up production of vital equipment such as ventilators so that we can all help the most vulnerable, and we need businesses to come to us and help in this national effort."



Anthony Bamford, chairman of Staffordshire-based JCB, said: “We have been approached by the Prime Minister to see if we can help with the production of ventilators. We have research and engineering teams actively looking at the request at the moment.



“It’s unclear as yet if we can assist, but as a British company, we will do whatever we can to help during the unprecedented times our country is facing.”



The global automotive industry has already been profoundly impacted by the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease, with firms including FCA, Ferrari and Lamborghini forced to temporarily close their primary production facilities to protect workers, suppliers and customers.



