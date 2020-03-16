Tenneco announces Chevrolet Corvette exhaust, engine parts, supply deal Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tenneco announced it was supplying General Motors a unique exhaust system designed for Chevrolet's first, mid engine Corvette. 👓 View full article

