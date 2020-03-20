Trademark for retro-inspired Nissan Z logo surfaces Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Nissan is working on a new generation of its Z sports car. The first test mules surfaced late last year which points to a market arrival in late 2021 or early the following year. We possibly now have our first look at the new Z logo that will feature on the car. Nissan filed for trademark protection of this stylized “Z” with several... Nissan is working on a new generation of its Z sports car. The first test mules surfaced late last year which points to a market arrival in late 2021 or early the following year. We possibly now have our first look at the new Z logo that will feature on the car. Nissan filed for trademark protection of this stylized “Z” with several... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this