Trademark for retro-inspired Nissan Z logo surfaces

MotorAuthority Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Trademark for retro-inspired Nissan Z logo surfacesNissan is working on a new generation of its Z sports car. The first test mules surfaced late last year which points to a market arrival in late 2021 or early the following year. We possibly now have our first look at the new Z logo that will feature on the car. Nissan filed for trademark protection of this stylized “Z” with several...
