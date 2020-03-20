Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due in late 2020, electric Macan to follow in 2022 Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Porsche announced its financial results for 2019 during a presentation held Thursday in Stuttgart, Germany, where the automaker also announced some of its future plans. Namely, Porsche said it will launch two new electric cars within the next 24 months. The first will be a new body style for the Taycan electric sedan, which we will see in late... Porsche announced its financial results for 2019 during a presentation held Thursday in Stuttgart, Germany, where the automaker also announced some of its future plans. Namely, Porsche said it will launch two new electric cars within the next 24 months. The first will be a new body style for the Taycan electric sedan, which we will see in late... 👓 View full article

0

