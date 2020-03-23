Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > GM, Ford, Tesla 'go' to make ventilators

GM, Ford, Tesla 'go' to make ventilators

Just-Auto Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
General Motors said it was collaborating with Ventec Life Systems, in cooperation with StopTheSpread.org, the nation's coordinated private sector response to the COVID-19, to increase production of Ventec's respiratory care products to support the growing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tim_kallas

TK69 RT @realDonaldTrump: Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema… 41 seconds ago

AskIndianDad

Indian Dad RT @GregWAutry: Personally, I’m gonna want the @Tesla model. https://t.co/xni9OiiGcP 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.