Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 2020 UK review Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Arctic Trucks works its peculiar magic on the Isuzu D-Max to create the latest AT35 This is a slightly ridiculous vehicle. Arctic Trucks was working its particular blend of magic on pick-up trucks long before Ford came up with the Ranger Raptor, and here's the latest take on it: the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35.The 35 is stands for the outer diameter of the Nokian Rotiiva off-road tyres, which sit on 17x10in black alloy wheels. They're the most notable part of a range of modifications that include a 50mm suspension lift and Bilstein dampers (AT used to fit Fox ones) that, with the new wheel-and-tyre combination, bring the total ride height increase to 125mm.Other changes for 2020 include remodelled side steps, new quilted leather seats, a new 9.0in infotainment touchscreen (with easy smartphone mirroring) and a front parking camera.Other than that, the AT35 remains as before and as other D-Max variants. There's a 2.5-litre four -cylinder diesel engine making 161bhp and 295lb ft and driving through a six-speed manual or (as tested here) five-speed automatic gearbox. It retains a 3500kg towing limit and, unlike the Ranger Raptor, its full tonne-plus payload, so remains classified as a commercial vehicle. There's a five-year/125,000 mile warranty, too. 👓 View full article

