Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > 2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
2022 Audi RS 3 spy shotsA new generation of the Audi A3 was unveiled in March, and like its predecessors the car will spawn sporty S3 and high-performance RS 3 variants. A prototype for the new RS 3 in sedan guise has been spotted for the first time, revealing many clues about the new performance compact. Prototypes for the RS 3 Sportback hatch are also out testing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy 2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots: A new generation of the Audi A3 was unveiled in March, and like… https://t.co/tL3SH9alkV 1 minute ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy 2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots https://t.co/qmGpoJ0Vd6 2 minutes ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy Auto Draft https://t.co/PoDQNsES1e 2 minutes ago

RealTunerMedia

RealTunerMedia 2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots https://t.co/7Vv1mH8Udl https://t.co/zm84LPeLgP 13 minutes ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority 2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots https://t.co/NHNni4n6Yb https://t.co/6Rr2A4OxXx 47 minutes ago

BryanTa0502

Bryan Taylor RT @JaiHaze: I hear shots....rs5 yum audi #rs5 #cars #exhaust https://t.co/Dk5KGz9y5g 21 hours ago

ChainShaftInc

Chain & Shaft Inc.🇿🇦 RT @Muedinc: @Mantshinga @MatukaneIan @ChainShaftInc I've seen the guys in the Golf 7 R and Audi RS 3 with pop shots and even fire coming o… 1 day ago

Muedinc

Charles Muedi @Mantshinga @MatukaneIan @ChainShaftInc I've seen the guys in the Golf 7 R and Audi RS 3 with pop shots and even fi… https://t.co/f1W2Y5IoTa 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.