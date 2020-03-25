Best lease deals of the week: Tech-rich cars

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cars with space-age tech come in all shapes and sizes, from Audi saloons to high-riding Rangies



Leasing can be an affordable, practical route into having your own private car, but it's not always easy to tell the good deals from the duds.



The experts at our sister magazine What Car? work hard to find you the best pay-monthly schemes, taking into account mileage allowance, montly outlay, contract length and initial deposit. We'll be bringing you the best deals they find from a different segment each week.



This week, it's tech-rich cars:



-*1. *Audi A8 50 TDI Quattro S Line-



*£1937 deposit, £646 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year​*



The A8 bristles with tech including multiple displays and laser-guided autonomous driving systems. Matrix LED headlights, four-wheel steering, a surround-view camera and a tablet for rear passengers are all options.



*More Audi lease deals *



-2. Jaguar I-Pace EV400 S-



*£1917 deposit, £639 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year​*



Electric cars go large on tech, and the I-Pace is no exception. There’s a 12.3in digital display, a touch-sensitive control panel and a 360deg camera. In addition, the key fob stores the driver’s personal preferences regarding essentials such as climate control settings.



*More Jaguar lease deals *



-3. *Kia Ceed 1.4T GDi ISG GT-Line S DTC*-



*£782 deposit, £261 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year*



Humble family hatch it may be, but the top-spec Ceed is a tech-lover’s paradise. The list of assistance functions is truly impressive, with park, lane-keeping and following, forward collision avoidance, high beam and hill start all as standard.



*More Kia lease deals** *



-4. *Range Rover P400E Autobiography*-



*£3404 deposit, £1135 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year*



The Range Rover has Apple and Android phone mirroring and remote checking of things like the fuel level and whether you’ve left any windows open. The steering wheel has ‘hidden-until-lit’ touch-sensitive switches, too.



*More Land Rover lease deals** *



For more great personal & business lease deals visit What Car? leasing.



*READ MORE*



*New Audi A3 revealed with styling overhaul and new interior *



*First drive: 2020 Audi S3 prototype *



*Audi Sport to go electric with RS-branded E-tron GT* 👓 View full article

