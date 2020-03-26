Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > 2022 Toyota subcompact SUV spy shots

2022 Toyota subcompact SUV spy shots

MotorAuthority Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
2022 Toyota subcompact SUV spy shotsToyota already offers the C-HR in the subcompact space but is set to add a second, slightly smaller subcompact crossover SUV in the coming years. An early test mule for the new SUV has been spotted for the first time. The debut will likely take place in late 2021 or early the following year and right now it isn't clear if we'll see the SUV on sale...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.