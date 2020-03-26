Lingenfelter readies Chevy Colorado with shoehorned LT4 V-8 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering based in Brighton, Michigan, has been offering a supercharger upgrade for the Chevrolet Colorado's 3.6-liter V-6 for a while now. The supercharged engine is good for about 500 horsepower which is plenty for a mid-size pickup. Nevertheless, there's always those buyers who thirst for more. As a result, the Chevy... Lingenfelter Performance Engineering based in Brighton, Michigan, has been offering a supercharger upgrade for the Chevrolet Colorado's 3.6-liter V-6 for a while now. The supercharged engine is good for about 500 horsepower which is plenty for a mid-size pickup. Nevertheless, there's always those buyers who thirst for more. As a result, the Chevy... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this