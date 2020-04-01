Global  

How to get Autocar during Covid-19 outbreak

Autocar Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Check out our print and digital subscription offers to ensure you continue to receive Autocar every week

With the latest government advice on the COVID-19 outbreak being to avoid leaving home apart from for essential travel, we appreciate it might become difficult to ensure you receive a copy of Autocar every week. 

With more need than ever for engaging, entertaining magazines, we plan to ensure that Autocar will continue to be published in print every Wednesday, to bring you the best news, reviews, features and opinion from the around the car world. You should still find copies in supermarkets and other shops each week, so you can grab the latest issue while doing your essential food shopping.

We’ve also prepared some special offers for both print and digital subscriptions to Autocar, to ensure that you can continue to receive every issue without leaving your home.

You can receive five print issues of Autocar for £5, or take a dual subscription giving you access to both print and digital editions for £7.50. Click here to access the offer. You’ll also find offers for subscriptions to our sister titles Classic & Sports Car and What Car?.

We also have some great deals on longer-term print and digital subscriptions. For the latest print deals, click here, and for digital subscriptions, click here.

Autocar is also available in digital form through both Exact Editions and Zino. Find details for Exact Editions here and for Zinio here.

Another option is a monthly subscription to Readly – the Netflix of magazine reading. For a single monthly fee, you gain access to Autocar and more than 4000 other magazines. Click here for more details, including a special offer.

As we have been since 1895, we’re committed to bringing you the best motoring magazine every week, and aim to help keep you entertained in this difficult time.

*Autocar and Covid-19: A word from the editor*
