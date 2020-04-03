China recovers as the rest of the world suffers - the week Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This is going to stick in your craw - the horrible country that, via disgusting food habits, unleashed this coronavirus on the world is now gleefully heading for recovery - if the claims are to be believed - while the rest of the globe still deals with the humanitarian and economic fallout. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Duke of Kendu Bay RT @mohammedhersi: Mombasa .....China is slowly but surely recovering ...I hope rest of the world also recovers . https://t.co/4hDSoUeCrD 1 hour ago