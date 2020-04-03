Volkswagen readies new Tiguan and Arteon GTE hybrids

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chinese-market Tiguan L GTE was launched there in 2019



Plug-in hybrid SUV and saloon will join other low-emission GTE models by end of 2020



Volkswagen has confirmed plans to introduce GTE-badged plug-in hybrid versions of the Tiguan SUV and Arteon to its European line-up by the end of 2020.



The two new petrol-electric models are set to join the recently unveiled Golf GTE, upgraded Passat GTE and forthcoming Touareg R in an expanded five-strong line-up of plug-in hybrid VW models.



A Tiguan GTE was shown in concept form back in 2015 and was expected to enter production. However, despite a Tiguan GTE being offered in China, where it is sold in long-wheelbase guise, VW prioritised other models in Europe.



The European-spec Tiguan GTE is expected to adopt the same drivetrain as the most powerful of the two new Golf GTE models.



It combines a turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 148bhp and 184lb ft torque with an electric motor that produces up to 136bhp and 147lb ft. All up, it is claimed to produce a total system output of 242bhp and up to 295lb ft.



The Chinese-market Tiguan GTE, on sale since mid-2019, uses a slightly less heavily tuned version of the same drivetrain. It has a combined 207bhp and the same 295lb ft, which gives it a claimed 0-62mph time of 8.1sec and an electronically governed 124mph top speed.



A series of developments, including more direct gearing and a more advanced power electronics system, is expected to provide the European Tiguan GTE with added performance potential on a par with that of the existing Tiguan 2.0 TSI, which has a 0-62mph time of 6.3sec and 143mph top speed.



A 13.0kWh lithium ion battery mounted within the floor of the luggage compartment will provide the new Tiguan model with a zero-emission range of up to 40 miles at speeds up to 87mph.



With new cell technology, the battery is claimed to be smaller in size than that used by the earlier, first-generation Golf GTE, indicating that any intrusion into the Tiguan’s 615-litre boot should be minimal.



Volkswagen is yet to provide official technical details, although insiders from its Wolfsburg headquarters in Germany (now home-working due to coronavirus restrictions) suggest the planned Arteon GTE will receive the same plug-in hybrid drivetrain as the upcoming Tiguan GTE in both saloon and Shooting Brake guises.



