The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nissan's Juke-R took the Internet by storm early last decade. The vehicle, which packs the heart of the GT-R, started out as an off-book project by some of Nissan’s British staff and motorsport partners. It was rolled out as a concept in 2011 and proved so popular that a handful—five to be exact—were built and sold in the ensuing... Nissan's Juke-R took the Internet by storm early last decade. The vehicle, which packs the heart of the GT-R, started out as an off-book project by some of Nissan’s British staff and motorsport partners. It was rolled out as a concept in 2011 and proved so popular that a handful—five to be exact—were built and sold in the ensuing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Car Guy The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000: Nissan’s Juke-R… https://t.co/B7hmhLqmQ5 7 minutes ago Car Guy The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000 https://t.co/cskHoV7aDf 7 minutes ago Car Guy Auto Draft https://t.co/2Y7xYPvwoW 7 minutes ago Flyin18T Motorsports The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000 - https://t.co/tD6wAB8Ux0 31 minutes ago gcg RT @motorauthority: The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000 https://t.co/DkggJnbeMM https://t.co/utUJPbr4wU 34 minutes ago RealTunerMedia The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000 https://t.co/mF6Dz1D2P9 https://t.co/NEnAzgxxbX 45 minutes ago MotorAuthority The crazy GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R can be yours for just over $700,000 https://t.co/DkggJnbeMM https://t.co/utUJPbr4wU 1 hour ago