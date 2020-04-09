Video: How to shoot bad guys in a movie car chase

Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Ever wondered how secret agents manage to make the perfect shot from behind the wheel? We give it a try
Given how much more time we've all been spending inside the house recently, there's never been a better time for a movie marathon. And anyone that's binged on action films will have seen a car chase shootout or two.
But just how hard can it be to land a shot from a moving vehicle? Our two contributors set off to find out, before the government lockdown forced them to hand in their Autocar badges and Nerf guns.
Our chase cars of choice? The go-anywhere Ford Ranger Raptor, and the subtle, luxurious Audi A4 Avant. Add one high-powered weapon and lots of Nerf-shaped ammunition, and we set about finding out just how you'd shoot one car, from another, during a chase.
