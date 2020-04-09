Global  

Video: How to shoot bad guys in a movie car chase

Autocar Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Ever wondered how secret agents manage to make the perfect shot from behind the wheel? We give it a try

Given how much more time we've all been spending inside the house recently, there's never been a better time for a movie marathon. And anyone that's binged on action films will have seen a car chase shootout or two. 

But just how hard can it be to land a shot from a moving vehicle? Our two contributors set off to find out, before the government lockdown forced them to hand in their Autocar badges and Nerf guns.

Our chase cars of choice? The go-anywhere Ford Ranger Raptor, and the subtle, luxurious Audi A4 Avant. Add one high-powered weapon and lots of Nerf-shaped ammunition, and we set about finding out just how you'd shoot one car, from another, during a chase.

*READ MORE*

*The greatest cars from the best movie car chases*

*Movie motors: where Hollywood finds its cars*

*Grand flicks: Autocar's favourite car movies*
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES Movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan - Car Chase

James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES Movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan - Car Chase 04:09

 James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES Movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan - Car Chase Who doesn’t want a full size remote controlled car? This chase through a Hamburg garage in TOMORROW NEVER DIES (1997) is one of the most inventive in the 007 series. To create the effect of Bond driving his car via a...

