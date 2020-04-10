Global  

First drive review: 2020 Nissan Frontier has all the heart

MotorAuthority Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
First drive review: 2020 Nissan Frontier has all the heartIt’s been more than a decade and a half since the words “new” and “Nissan Frontier” have appeared together in good faith. This year, that changes with a new engine in an old body. But there’s more than that. The 2020 Nissan Frontier isn’t just an old dog that learned a new trick, it’s a reminder that...
