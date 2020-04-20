Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Principal named as one of Aston Martin's new investors

Global  

MotorAuthority Monday, 20 April 2020
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Principal named as one of Aston Martin's new investorsCash-strapped Aston Martin has been thrown a lifeline by Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian billionaire, who leads the Racing Point Formula One team and is father to its current driver Lance Stroll, in March helped to orchestrate a deal that has seen Aston Martin raise $660 million to help get the DBX built and shipped to dealers across the globe. In...
