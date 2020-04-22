Lotus working on entry-level daily driver, its last gas-powered vehicle Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lotus is working on the $2.1 million Evija electric hypercar, but the British firm has largely neglected its less-expensive, higher-volume models. Things may be changing though, as Lotus is reportedly planning an entry-level model. Expected to be unveiled in 2021, the unnamed model will be Lotus' last combustion-engine vehicle, CEO Phil Popham...

