Bentley plans to resume production on 11 May

Firm says new health and safety measures will represent biggest changes to working methods in its history



Bentley is aiming to begin a phased resumption of production at its Crewe factory on Monday 11 May, under a series of new safety measures that the firm says “marks the biggest change to daily working life” in its 100-year history.



The British luxury car maker suspended production due to the coronavirus outbreak on 20 March, shortly before the UK government introduced lockdown restrictions.



The staged return, being conducted through a programme called Come Back Stronger, will include around 250 new hygiene and social-distancing measures. The aim is for a phased resumption, with full production getting under way on 18 May.



The measures are designed to protect the more than 4000 staff who work at Crewe. They include both health measures for staff to prepare before they leave home and a redesign of the facility itself to ensure people can keep two metres apart.



Bentley staff will be required to wear facemasks in all factory and office areas, with personal protective equipment (PPE) provided as necessary and temperature checks conducted on all staff. A one-way system will be introduced in the manufacturing facility, with extra cleaning conducted to limit the risk of infection.



To control staff density, entry and exit points from the factory have been reconfigured to reduce the volume of people who can use them, there will be limited capacity and seating in all catering facilities and office staff will work in a new shift pattern. Employees who can



While the factory has been shut, Bentley has conducted a range of community support measures, including the production of PPE for local healthcare facilities and a 'Meals on 22-inch Wheels' service for vulnerable people in the area.



