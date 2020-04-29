Rugged new Toyota Corolla Trek arrives in UK for 2020 Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Off-road-inspired estate, developed with Trek Bikes, is now available to order, priced from £29,225



Toyota’s ruggedly styled new Corolla Trek estate has arrived in the UK, priced from £29,225.



Based on the Corolla Touring Sports, the new addition to the range has been developed in partnership with bicycle manufacturer Trek and is said to be aimed at “families who want a tougher vehicle to match their active lifestyle”.



The Trek's price places it between the Design and GR Sport variants in the middle of the Corolla line-up.



It's most obviously told apart from the standard Corolla by its 20mm-raised ride height, black plastic wheel arch claddings and protective underbody shields, plus Trek badging is applied to the sills and boot surround.



Additional kit includes a set of bespoke 17in alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, LED headlamps and a sensor-operated bootlid.



Inside, the Trek receives an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, two-tone fabric seats and a wood-finished dashboard, while driver aids including pre-collision warning, traffic sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance are equipped as standard.



The Trek can be specified with one of two petrol-electric hybrid powertrains. The 1.8-litre four-cylinder is capable of 55.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle in the standard Corolla Touring Sports, while the more powerful 2.0-litre version manages 50.4mpg.



Production of the Ford Focus Active rival has already begun at Toyota’s Burnaston factory, but deliveries are expected to be delayed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



*Read more*



*Toyota Corolla 2020 long-term review*



*Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review*



*Toyota Corolla goes hybrid-only for 2020​* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack | Quote Trailer



Every end has a beginning… and this electrifying novel details the events leading into the new Star Trek TV series, introducing you to brand-new characters featured in the life of Jean-Luc Picard... Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago Highlights from the 2020 Car of the Year Ceremony in Geneva



The new Peugeot 208 was proclaimed in Geneva the winner of the Car of the Year 2020 contest. The small Peugeot, which offers a full-electric version, collected 281 points and 17 individual top.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 08:27 Published on March 3, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this Motoring Chat Rugged new Toyota Corolla Trek arrives in UK for 2020 https://t.co/MJhB3k5OUd https://t.co/cCpfUiBKuK 22 minutes ago