Hot new Ford Puma ST confirmed for 2020 unveiling

Performance version of compact SUV is expected to share 197bhp turbo three-pot with Fiesta ST



Ford has confirmed that a hot ST version of its new Puma crossover will arrive later this year.



A preview image - the first official acknowledgement of the model’s existence - suggests the Hyundai Kona N rival’s performance-inspired bodywork will bear a strong resemblance to recently spotted prototypes of the model.



*2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise*



The image gives little away as to how the Puma ST will be told apart from the standard car, but the wheels are of a similar design to those of the Fiesta ST, with which it will likely share its powertrain.



This 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine puts out 197bhp and 214lb ft, enough to send the hot supermini from 0-62mph in 6.7sec and on to a top speed of 144mph. The larger, higher-riding Puma will likely make some slight performance sacrifices.



Prototypes seen lapping the Nürburgring sported a prominent lower bodykit that extended around the car from a splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper that houses twin tailpipes.



Additional upgrades look to include lower, stiffer suspension and bigger brake discs, while an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function will likely be available.



The Puma is the third model in Ford’s European line-up to receive an ST version and the brand’s first hot SUV to launch here.



