Hot new Ford Puma ST confirmed for 2020 unveiling

Autocar Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Performance version of compact SUV is expected to share 197bhp turbo three-pot with Fiesta ST

Ford has confirmed that a hot ST version of its new Puma crossover will arrive later this year.

A preview image - the first official acknowledgement of the model’s existence - suggests the Hyundai Kona N rival’s performance-inspired bodywork will bear a strong resemblance to recently spotted prototypes of the model.

The image gives little away as to how the Puma ST will be told apart from the standard car, but the wheels are of a similar design to those of the Fiesta ST, with which it will likely share its powertrain. 

This 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine puts out 197bhp and 214lb ft, enough to send the hot supermini from 0-62mph in 6.7sec and on to a top speed of 144mph. The larger, higher-riding Puma will likely make some slight performance sacrifices. 

Prototypes seen lapping the Nürburgring sported a prominent lower bodykit that extended around the car from a splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper that houses twin tailpipes. 

Additional upgrades look to include lower, stiffer suspension and bigger brake discs, while an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function will likely be available. 

The Puma is the third model in Ford’s European line-up to receive an ST version and the brand’s first hot SUV to launch here. 

