We're taking a long weekend in the UK - we get Friday 8th May off as a national holiday. It's the 75th anniversary of VE Day, 1945 and a chance to reflect on the enormous human loss and self-sacrifice endured by people around the world during the Second World War as we - in 2020 - also experience loss and make sacrifices (our sacrifices are so much, much smaller) in our daily lives for the greater good.