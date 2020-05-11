Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Toyota Highlander to come to UK as all-wheel-drive hybrid

Autocar Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Toyota Highlander

Large SUV to go on sale in Britain for first time with 241bhp petrol-electric powertrain and all-wheel-drive

Toyota has unveiled the European-spec version of the latest Toyota Highlander – and confirmed that the model will be offered in the UK for the first time.

The fourth generation of the large SUV was unveiled at the New York motor show last year, and uses the same TNGA-K Global Architecture platform as the Camry saloon. While popular in North America and other countries such as Australia, the previous generation Highlander was only offered in a handful of European markets. 

In the UK the new Highlander will only be offered with a 241bhp hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive. Toyota also claims CO2 emissions of 146g/km.

The decision to bring the car to Britain part of Toyota’s renewed focus on its strong heritage with both hybrid engines and SUVs. Along with the recently revealed Yaris Cross, the machine joins the C-HR, RAV4 and Land Cruiser as part of Toyota’s expanded SUV range.

Full story to follow

*READ MORE*

*New Toyota Highlander revealed at 2019 New York motor show*

*New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV revealed as Nissan Juke rival*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Audi A3 Sportback in Turbo blue Driving Video [Video]

The new Audi A3 Sportback in Turbo blue Driving Video

The new A3 Sportback is being launched in Europe with two TFSI and two TDI versions. All engines impress with their powerful torque and sophisticated running characteristics. The 1.5 TFSI delivers 110..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:28Published
Presentation of the New Volvo XC40 Recharge Infotainment System [Video]

Presentation of the New Volvo XC40 Recharge Infotainment System

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is everything customers expect from a Volvo, with the addition of a state-of-the-art, fully electric all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers a range of more than 400km (249..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:12Published

Tweets about this

alexandtomstech

A&T Tech Toyota Highlander hybrid to come to the UK next year https://t.co/7OHM1sdYDy https://t.co/mQ0zLprhsR 8 hours ago

aandt_cars

A&T Tech Cars Toyota Highlander hybrid to come to the UK next year https://t.co/trfSy1AkTJ https://t.co/prQVI4L194 8 hours ago

CharlyBoy007

JORGE LANDEROS (STO HARTMAN) / ENOJADO CON MÉXICO RT @autocar: Say hi to the Highlander, the 241bhp hybrid SUV that @ToyotaUK is bringing to the UK next year https://t.co/DV2T7SsWgf https:/… 9 hours ago

autocar

Autocar Say hi to the Highlander, the 241bhp hybrid SUV that @ToyotaUK is bringing to the UK next year… https://t.co/MGCEy4M3gl 13 hours ago

CarSpecter

CarSpecter RT @autocar: Official: new Toyota Highlander to go on sale in UK next year. But there can be only one powertrain: a 241bhp AWD hybrid. Exci… 13 hours ago

GHumpton

Glendal Humpton https://t.co/acLg07nbWt Toyota will add another new SUV to its UK line-up in 2021 with the introduction of the fou… https://t.co/RVHDCChsvm 16 hours ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @MotoringChat: New Toyota Highlander to come to UK as all-wheel-drive hybrid https://t.co/UXwn1HepqJ https://t.co/5yYj9i3O9p 17 hours ago

autocar

Autocar Official: new Toyota Highlander to go on sale in UK next year. But there can be only one powertrain: a 241bhp AWD h… https://t.co/AEhMIxGD1R 22 hours ago