New Toyota Highlander to come to UK as all-wheel-drive hybrid

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Toyota Highlander



Large SUV to go on sale in Britain for first time with 241bhp petrol-electric powertrain and all-wheel-drive



Toyota has unveiled the European-spec version of the latest Toyota Highlander – and confirmed that the model will be offered in the UK for the first time.



The fourth generation of the large SUV was unveiled at the New York motor show last year, and uses the same TNGA-K Global Architecture platform as the Camry saloon. While popular in North America and other countries such as Australia, the previous generation Highlander was only offered in a handful of European markets.



In the UK the new Highlander will only be offered with a 241bhp hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive. Toyota also claims CO2 emissions of 146g/km.



The decision to bring the car to Britain part of Toyota’s renewed focus on its strong heritage with both hybrid engines and SUVs. Along with the recently revealed Yaris Cross, the machine joins the C-HR, RAV4 and Land Cruiser as part of Toyota’s expanded SUV range.



Full story to follow



*READ MORE*



*New Toyota Highlander revealed at 2019 New York motor show*



*New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV revealed as Nissan Juke rival*

👓 View full article

