Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia sales plummet 72% in 'Black April'

Just-Auto Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
New car and light commercial vehicle sales in Russia plunged 72.4% in April compared to last year as the coronavirus situation continues to impact the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Etsy Sales Doubled In April Due to Demand for Homemade Masks [Video]

Etsy Sales Doubled In April Due to Demand for Homemade Masks

Etsy sales doubled in the month of April due to a spike in demand for face masks. The company sold over 12 million masks in April totaling $113 million in sales, after the CDC recommended that everyone..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published
Gun Sales Amid COVID-19 Spike 71% in April [Video]

Gun Sales Amid COVID-19 Spike 71% in April

According to data released Monday by Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting (SAAF), April gun sales increased 71.3% compared to this time last year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US e-commerce sales jump 49% in April, led by online grocery

Online retailers are seeing Black Friday-like sales due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business. According to new data from Adobe’s Digital...
TechCrunch

'Black April' for Russia's car market as sales plunge 72%

Sales of new cars in Russia plummeted by 72.4% in April compared with a year earlier, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, as the...
Reuters India


Tweets about this