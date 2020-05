Finance Minister "regrets" CGT Renault Sandouville action Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire says he "regrets" the decision by the CGT union to bring action halting activity at Renault's Sandouville plant in the north of the country. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Axel Karlsson FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE SAYS: WILL HOLD NEW MEETINGS THIS WEEK WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF AUTO INDUSTRY FREN… https://t.co/KPUumxAbT0 2 days ago