Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots

MotorAuthority Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shotsLand Rover has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Range Rover. The new mid-size luxury SUV is expected to debut alongside a redesigned version of the stretched Range Rover Long Wheelbase late next year, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2022 model. A new Range Rover Sport should also be coming, likely one year after the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Jaguar Land Rover Solihull Social Distancing [Video]

Jaguar Land Rover Solihull Social Distancing

The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures drove off the production line at Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing plant in Solihull, following the recent temporary pause in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:20Published
Jaguar Land Rover Visor Manufacture & Assembly [Video]

Jaguar Land Rover Visor Manufacture & Assembly

Jaguar Land Rover is scaling up production of its protective face visors in a continued effort to support the fight against Coronavirus. New tooling, developed by WHS Plastics, will produce a further..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this