2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Land Rover has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Range Rover. The new mid-size luxury SUV is expected to debut alongside a redesigned version of the stretched Range Rover Long Wheelbase late next year, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2022 model. A new Range Rover Sport should also be coming, likely one year after the... Land Rover has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Range Rover. The new mid-size luxury SUV is expected to debut alongside a redesigned version of the stretched Range Rover Long Wheelbase late next year, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2022 model. A new Range Rover Sport should also be coming, likely one year after the... 👓 View full article

