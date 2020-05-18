2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots

Monday, 18 May 2020 () Land Rover has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Range Rover. The new mid-size luxury SUV is expected to debut alongside a redesigned version of the stretched Range Rover Long Wheelbase late next year, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2022 model. A new Range Rover Sport should also be coming, likely one year after the...
Jaguar Land Rover is scaling up production of its protective face visors in a continued effort to support the fight against Coronavirus. New tooling, developed by WHS Plastics, will produce a further..