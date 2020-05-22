Volkswagen T-Roc gains Black Edition trim

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Black Edition gives the T-Roc a darker look



Compact SUV receives extra kit, black exterior details and rear privacy glass



Volkswagen has introduced a new trim to its T-Roc, bringing black styling details and upgraded equipment to the popular SUV.



Called Black Edition, the package builds on the mid-range SE trim, with prices starting from £23,750 for the 1.0-litre 113bhp TSI petrol version.



The Black Edition introduces a dark finish to the T-Roc’s grille trim, door mirror caps, roof rails and exhaust pipes. The detailing also extends to the T-Roc’s 18in alloy wheels.



In addition, each car gains rear privacy glass and what Volkswagen describes as an “eye-catching” new decal on the C-pillar. LED headlights are also added.



Volkswagen claims the additional equipment over the SE trim, which starts at £23,350, “represents a considerable value boost” and adding such features individually would cost more than £2000.



The T-Roc Black Edition follows in the footsteps of the recently introduced Touareg Black Edition.



T-Roc product manager at Volkswagen UK Claire Haynes said: “The T-Roc, with its focus on personalisation and individuality, already has abundant style. The Black Edition builds upon this, with its exclusive black-coloured trim and C-pillar decal adding an even more eye-catching edge to the funky T-Roc."



Inside, Black Edition buyers can expect 'piano black' dash pads, black rooflining, a leather-wrapped gearshift knob and multifunction sports steering wheel with contrasting grey stitching, and white ambient lighting and footwell illumination.



As with the rest of the T-Roc range, the Black Edition can be specified with Vienna leather upholstery, a Beats audio sound pack and sports suspension, all available as additional options.



Further standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and electrically heated and foldable door mirrors with integrated puddle lights, carried over from the SE variant.



The Black Edition T-Roc is available exclusively in front-wheel drive. Buyers can choose from four powertrain options, which comprise 1.0- and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines and 1.6- and 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines, generating 113bhp and 148bhp respectively.



