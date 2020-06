Dyson reveals canceled EV promising 600-mile range, 536 horsepower Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It was last October when we learned that Dyson, famous for its line of bag-less vacuum cleaners, had canceled plans for an electric car being developed in the United Kingdom and destined for production in Singapore. Although development had already reached an advanced stage when the project was canceled, information on the vehicle has been hard to... 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago UK's richest billionaire James Dyson shares details about his failed electric SUV 03:01 New pictures and videos released by Dyson have revealed more details about the seven-seater EV that had a claimed range of 965 kms (600 miles), much more than any Tesla cars on offer.

