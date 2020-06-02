Autocar magazine 3 June - on sale now

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

This week: Mini’s SUV-led expansion detailed, Morgan Plus Four driven, exclusive secrets of the Dyson EV and much more



What happened? Why was it axed? And would it have been any good?



The questions swirl around the Dyson EV and, now, in a world exclusive, Autocar can reveal the inside story of the pioneering electric vehicle that never was.



We meet the car's creator, Sir James Dyson, for an exclusive interview and also gain unprecedented access to the car’s prototypes and creators at Dyson’s R&D base.



Trust us, you don't want to miss this - only in this week's Autocar.



ALSO IN THIS ISSUE



There’s nothing mini about Mini’s growth plans. In this week’s issue, we preview two all-new SUVs the British marque is plotting to spearhead its planned expansion. An electric BMW X1-sized SUV will lead the charge, alongside a piston-engined model, as the brand plots its biggest shake-up since BMW assumed ownership in 2001.



Speaking of BMW, this week’s mag also lifts the lid on the bold new 4 Series. We’ve got all the details of the dramatically restyled coupé.



Elsewhere, Porsche reveals the first of four retro 911s as the German firm begins expanding its bespoke division, Mercedes makes headway on the new GLA 250e plug-in hybrid, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC is spied for the first time.



In our analysis section, we take a look at Aston Martin’s prospects under new CEO Tobias Moers, who will replace Andy Palmer from August. We also explore Volvo’s new 112mph speed limit that it’s introduced to its cars. Given safety seems unlikely to be substantially reduced, why is the Swedish brand doing this? We chat to Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre, to find out.



Finally, our newly introduced Autocar Business segment analyses the future of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which is undergoing a radical restructure following the fall of Carlos Ghosn.



-Reviews-



Can Morgan’s new-era Plus Four and its BMW-sourced 255bhp four-cylinder turbo petrol engine really justify a £63,000 outlay? That’s the question we’re asking in the first of this week’s drives.



Then it’s the turn of the Porsche 911 Turbo S to face the testers as the top-billing 911 arrives in Britain with buckets of power and a price tag to match, and the Toyota Corolla Trek is put through its paces, both on the tarmac and off-road.



The Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake promises glamour and practicality, but though it’s certainly sleek, can it improve upon the firm-riding first-gen car?



Speaking of slick cars, it’s now time to turn to the BMW M8 and the subject of this week’s road test. Power. Check. Tech. Yep, there’s plenty to satisfy nerds. It’s the £150,000 asking price that raises questions - read the full test to find out if the M8 has the answers.



Finally, we wind back the clock to 2009, when a young Matt Prior had a date with the Noble M600, the hand-built maverick from Leicester that went faster than a McLaren F1.



-Features-



Elsewhere, Steve Cropley planned to drive four Bentleys – saloon, SUV, convertible and coupé – to the Geneva motor show. But coronavirus put paid to all that, so he was taken on a very different trip, instead.



Next, we shoot the breeze with speed king Richard Noble. Once the fastest man on earth, the Thrust 2 speed record car driver tells Steve Cropley all about his new book.



Motorsport now, and this week’s segment kicks off with an interview with touring car driver Andrew Jordan. Meanwhile, James Attwood rounds up the top five dramatic Le Mans finishes, we ask if guesting in the European Championship could fix the WRC’s ailing calendar, and, for our feature piece, we investigate what will surely be one of the most radical motorsport events next year, Extreme E (an off-road race series for electric super-SUVs).



Opinions



Steve Cropley hasn’t lost his jones for chasing a big scoop - in his column this week he thrills about the pleasures of interviewing James Dyson and finally getting the lowdown on the mysterious mega-EV from Malmesbury. Our columnist also weighs in on the sad news that Andy Palmer will be replaced as CEO of Aston Martin, and soldiers on with his Lego Defender. Meanwhile, Matt Prior’s column contains the words ‘Dominic Cummings’ and ‘Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’. But don’t worry - he’s talking about Land Rovers, not politics.



-Deals-



The inevitability of aging is the subject of James Ruppert’s used car section. Knee problems have pushed one plucky reader towards an SUV. What second-hand cars are good options?



Elsewhere, we shine a light on the Seat Ateca in our nearly new buying guide, which offers SUV practicality in a package that pleases driving enthusiasts, before Felix Page shows you how to buy a Vauxhall Calibra. But be quick, because this sharp-suited classic is tipped to rise in value.



