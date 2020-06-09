2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback spy shots and video

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () There's a new generation of the Audi A3 coming to showrooms soon, and once again it will spawn sporty S3 and high-performance RS 3 variants. A prototype for the RS 3 in Sportback hatchback guise has been spotted again, revealing many clues about the new performance compact. An RS 3 sedan is also out testing and will likely end up the sole RS 3...
The new A3 Sportback is being launched in Europe with two TFSI and two TDI versions. All engines impress with their powerful torque and sophisticated running characteristics. The 1.5 TFSI delivers 110..
The Audi Q3 Sportback offers driving fun on various terrains. In the city, on long-haul routes, or on easy terrain - the compact crossover is a dynamic all-rounder. It features progressive steering as..