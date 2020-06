Toyota partners with 5 Chinese firms on fuel cells Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Toyota announced last week it will form a joint venture with five Chinese firms, whose aim is to develop and market hydrogen fuel cell technology for China's commercial vehicles industry. The five Chinese firms include major automakers BAIC, Dongfeng, FAW and GAC, as well as powertrain company SinoHytec. The new joint venture will go by the name...

