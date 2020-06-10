2020 Nissan Qashqai spied testing for the first time Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The third generation of Nissan's class-defining SUV is nearing completion ahead of launch later this year



The new Nissan Qashqai has been spied testing in prototype form for the first time ahead of its planned unveiling later this year.



The third generation of the hugely popular SUV is due to go on sale next year, and it's set to continue being built at the Japanese firm’s plant in Sunderland.



With Nissan planning to trim much of its European model line as part of a cost-cutting restructuring, the new Qashqai will be of vital importance to the firm. It sold more than 230,000 examples of the model across Europe in 2018, and it was the fifth best-selling car in the UK last year, despite its age and increasing competition in its class.



Photographers captured three prototype versions of the new Qashqai being put through their paces at a test facility. While the machines sported camouflage wrap, the photogrphs suggest that the new Qashqai will retain broadly familiar styling, albeit updated with the more angular styling of Nissan’s current design language seen on the recently unveiled new Juke. The front of the car also looks to be slightly lower than on the previous model.



The new Qashqai will continue to use the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF platform, which is also used for the Renault Kadjar and the larger Nissan X-Trail.



While unconfirmed, it's expected that Nissan won’t offer any diesel engines for the new model, but will offer an expanded range of electrified powertrains, ranging from 48V mild-hybrid options to a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on that of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.



It is unlikely that the new Qashqai will be offered in electric form, with Nissan currently developing a bespoke electric SUV on the Alliance’s new CMF-EV platform.



The interior of the car is also expected to be given a radical revamp, with an overhauled infotainment system and new dashboard design.



Under the recent Alliance revamp, the three firms will move to a leader-follower, with Nissan taking the lead on development of CMF-platform cars. There are also talks to switch production of the similar Kadjar to Sunderland.



The Qashqai is one of Nissan’s key global models and is offered in all the firm’s key markets, although it's branded as the Rogue Sport in the US.



*READ MORE*



*New Nissan Qashqai key to three-pronged SUV assault*



*Nissan planning major cost cuts, but Sunderland plant is safe for now*



*Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to increase technology sharing* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Wylam Garage The 2020 @Nissan Qashqai has been spotted being tested for the first time ahead of it's launch later this year 👀🚙… https://t.co/xeqdfZPOzu 2 days ago Subham Gupta RT @CarWale: SPIED! 3rd gen Nissan Qashqai spotted testing Check it out: https://t.co/Iap8aS6eRH #CWNews #Nissan #Qashqai https://t.co/F66k… 3 days ago dhennin guillaume RT @cole_marzen: 2022 Nissan Qashqai / Rogue Sport spied testing for the very first time with Juke-inspired styling. The crossover will rid… 4 days ago CarWale SPIED! 3rd gen Nissan Qashqai spotted testing Check it out: https://t.co/Iap8aS6eRH #CWNews #Nissan #Qashqai https://t.co/F66kba0RpH 4 days ago Cole Marzen 2022 Nissan Qashqai / Rogue Sport spied testing for the very first time with Juke-inspired styling. The crossover w… https://t.co/hG1ibMjt5K 5 days ago Paul Richardson 2020 Nissan Qashqai spied testing for the first time - The new Nissan Qashqai has been spied testing in prototype f… https://t.co/TfU67xOKd6 5 days ago