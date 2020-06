Toposens secures EUR2.5m EU Horizon 2020 funding Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Toposens has received European Union Horizon 2020 Funding of EUR2.5m (US$2.8m) to develop 3D ultrasonic technology for the autonomous driving market. 👓 View full article

