Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First look at “Gran Turismo 7” coming for the Sony PlayStation 5

MotorAuthority Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
First look at “Gran Turismo 7” coming for the Sony PlayStation 5Sony on Thursday revealed its highly anticipated PlayStation 5 gaming console and among the first titles announced for the new machine was “Gran Turismo 7.” The “Gran Turismo” series of racing simulators is among the best in the business, with gamers and professional racers alike praising it for its realistic graphics and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event 00:59

 Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event The event, which will give PlayStation fans a look at the games that will be released on the PS5, was originally set to take place on June 4. Sony decided to delay it due to the current Black Lives Matter protests. The company...

Related videos from verified sources

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Video reveal [Video]

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Video reveal

The return of an Alfa Romeo legend. The new Giulia GTA is technically and conceptually inspired by the Giulia GTA of 1965: the “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” developed by Autodelta based on the Giulia..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 08:36Published
Gran Turismo 7 - Announcement Trailer | PS5 [Video]

Gran Turismo 7 - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Gran Turismo™ 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchiseWhether you’re a competitive racer, collector, fine-tuning builder, livery designer,..

Credit: Engadget China     Duration: 03:23Published
Godfall - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5 [Video]

Godfall - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5

"Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip..

Credit: Engadget China     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony reveals the PlayStation 5 and trailers for Horizon, Gran Turismo, Spider-Man and more

 “We’re going to have the games do our talking.” That was Sony’s line going into the first major PlayStation 5 event. Months of low-key news drops and...
PC World

PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games

 Dozens of games were teased including a return to the Spider-Man, Horizon and Gran Turismo franchises.
BBC News Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this